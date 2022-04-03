Menu
Fay Marchman Vaughn
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Holman Funeral Home
995 S. Union Ave
Ozark, AL
Fay Marchman Vaughn

Fay Marchman Vaughn, age 96, passed away at her home in Tallahassee, Florida on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Fay was born in Coffee County, Alabama on November 10, 1925. She was Valedictorian of her class at Newton High School, attended Troy University, and worked with her father in the Post Office prior to her marriage to Wade H. Vaughn, Jr. of Troy Alabama.

Fay loved animals, especially cats and had a passion for "making things pretty", such as growing beautiful flowers, sewing for the family or doing needlework to enhance the beauty of her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Preston and Ruby Wilson Marchman, and her husband of 54 years, Wade H. Vaughn, Jr.

Survivors include 2 sisters, Betty Marchman Wheeler and Joan Marchman Brogden, both of Daleville Alabama; 2 nieces, June Murphy and Diane Davis (Bill).

The family would like to thank Misty Bryant and her mother, Joanne Barry, both of Tallahassee, Florida, for their tender care of Fay in her final days.

She was laid to rest by her husband in the family plot in Shiloh Cemetery, Daleville, Alabama.

Holman funeral Home Directing.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 3, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.