Faye Creamer Bohannan
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Faye Creamer Bohannan

In the afternoon of Tuesday, March 16th, Faye Creamer Bohannan passed peacefully from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior after a brief illness. Faye was a very warm, caring person loved by all who knew her. She fiercely loved her family and became mother and granny to many over the years.

She was born in Dothan on September 29th, 1940 to Olan and Beatrice Fails Creamer. She graduated from Dothan High School in 1959 and married the love of her life, Alfred "Bo" Bohannan. They lived a rich and full life together and were only separated by his passing in April 2019. She worked for Sony for many years until her retirement in 2000. She and Bo loved square dancing and were former presidents of the Goober Gamboleers, where they made many lifelong friends. After Bo's passing, she bravely pressed on and discovered a rich sense of independence and made many new friends, especially at the Taylor Senior Center.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years Bo, her parents, and sister Elaine Berg.

She is survived by her two adoring children, daughter Melonie Saunders and husband Bruce, son Gregory Bohannan and wife Melissa. Three loving grandchildren Samantha Saunders 34, Jacob Bohannan 22, and Brett Bohannan 18. Special nieces Leigh Barham and Lisa Holman. Beloved brother-in-law Jack Berg. Cherished friends Sharon Powell, Martha Smith and Betty Lee.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Paola Bass and the staff of Internal Medicine Associates for their loving care of Faye throughout her final years.

In accordance with her wishes no formal service will be conducted at this time.

"For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" -2 Timothy 4:6-7.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 18, 2021.
So sorry to hear this. We were neighbors at one time. She will be missed.
Ben and Lena Layton
March 20, 2021
