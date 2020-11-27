Menu
Faye Stubbs Bonner
Mrs. Faye Stubbs Bonner, a resident of Ozark, died early Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020 at her home. She was 79.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Charles Goldsmith officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave, Ozark, AL 36360
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave, Ozark, AL 36360
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
