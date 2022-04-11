Felix Page Whatley
Felix Page Whatley, a resident of Rehobeth, died late Saturday afternoon, April 9, 2022, in a Dothan hospital surrounded by his family. He was 66.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 P.M.; Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with eulogies to be given by family and close friends. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, near Slocomb. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30 P.M. Wednesday at the mortuary in Headland. At other times, the family will be at the home of Hunter and Kathryn Whatley, 106 Scarlett Oak Drive, Headland.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Landmark Park, In Memory of Page Whatley, 430 Landmark Drive, Dothan, AL 36303 or to The Orianne Society, 11 Old Fruitstand Lane, Tiger, GA 30576 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topek, KS 66675-8516.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Beverly Caraway Whatley, four daughters, Shelby Kriser (Shane), Chipley, FL; Rachel Whatley, Dothan; Jayme Gee (Don), Fishers, Indiana; and Scarlett English, Richmond Hill, Georgia; a son, Hunter Whatley (Kathryn), Headland; a sister, Bonnie Thorn, Arizona; a brother, Jeff Whatley, Kinsey; six grandchildren; a sister-in-law and brothers-in-law from the Caraway family, Donald and Joyce Caraway, Ann and Larry Kremer, Ronald and Diane Caraway, Harry and Debbie Caraway and Phillip Caraway; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved animals.
Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 11, 2022.