Foy Virginia ChildsFoy Virginia Childs, 92, of Samson passed away at her home on September 4, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She maintained an independent and outgoing life until succumbing to a stroke and short illness.Foy was born and raised in LA (lower Alabama) to Lizzie and Rueben McDuffie in 1928. She attended Samson High School and shortly after graduation, married her sweetheart upon his return from WWII. They raised two devoted and caring children and spoiled three grandchildren. She was a wonderful and patient caregiver who left many with the wisdom and lessons of fishing for one's supper, preparing meals from scratch, tending a garden, and making what you needed from what you had. She was well known for her love of flowers and plants of all kinds which was nearly matched by her devotion to her kitchen. It was often difficult to leave her home without a sprig or cutting of some sort and a helping of whatever was being prepared. She was loved and respected by everyone for her welcoming nature, kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity. Everyone she met was considered a friend and all were welcome to sit a while on the porch or in the kitchen and just visit. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and community.Her life will be celebrated at the First Baptist Church of Samson on September 11, 2021 with visitation at 1:00, services at 2:00, and interment following at Travelers Rest Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson, directing. The family requests masks be worn by all attending.Foy is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Hubert Childs, her son, Wilbur Childs, and her brother, Hurshel McDuffie. She is survived by a daughter Emily Fitzgerald (William) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren: Amanda Coutta (Greg) of Knoxville, TN; David Hochnedel of Columbia, SC; and Gretchen Caudill (Danny) of Fairbanks, AK; siblings: Cumi Whigham of Montgomery, AL; Howard McDuffie of Samson, AL; Erika Hutto (Mickey) of Hacoda; and multiple nieces and nephews.Pallbearers include Billy Branch, Craig Harrison, Jeff Lowery, Phillip Morris, Rodger Baine, and Ronald Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests tributes be made to First Baptist Church of Samson.