Frances Bruce Ward Wilson Granberry
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Frances Bruce Granberry

Frances Bruce Granberry, 97, a resident of Dothan, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was born on November 22, 1924, in Houston County to the late M.O. Bruce and Rillie (Byrd) Bruce.

Funeral Services will be held 2:30 PM, Friday, April 15, 2022, at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery.

Survivors include her children, Larry McKay, Barbara McKay, Sara Clements, and Vicky Brunelle, sister-in-law, Margie Bruce, grandchildren, Jason Miller, India (Maggie) McKay, Kasey (David) Maldet, Celina (Adam) Giordani, T.J. (Miranda) Brunelle, great-grandchildren, Vance McKay Parker, Gage McKay Parker, Hailey Giordani, Hartlyn Maldet, Darby (Frances) Maldet, Autumn Giordani, and Thomas Brunelle, III, and great - great - grandchild Parker on the way, along with many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Memphis Baptist Church, 4595 Eddins Rd, Dothan, AL 36301, or to the SAFE Program, 315 Darlington Circle, Dothan, AL.. 36301.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 15, 2022.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
