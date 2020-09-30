Francis James AhernFrancis James Ahern, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Southeast Health. He was 78.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.Mr. Ahern was preceded in death by his parents, James Francis Ahern and Barbara Anthony Sternik; his stepfather, Edward Sternik Sr.; a son, James Ahern; and one brother, Edward Sternik Jr.Survivors include his wife of forty five years Charlotte Louise Ahern; one son, George Ahern; one daughter, Jennifer Neer (Steve); one brother, Patrick Sternick; three sisters, Michelle Susan Wellman (Al), Sharon Rackett (Mel), and Lucy Peters; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.