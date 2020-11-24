Franklin Lee Flatt
Franklin Lee Flatt, a resident of Headland, Alabama, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 22, 2020, at Southeast Health, Dothan, Alabama due to complications of COVID-19. He was 81.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations, Headland, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, P.O. Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302 or to any other charity devoted to animal welfare.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Wanda Randolph Flatt; a daughter, Barbara Flatt, both of Headland, AL; a brother, Benton Flatt (Evelyn), Cookeville, TN; and a sister, Aline West (Rex), of Georgia.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 24, 2020.