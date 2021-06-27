Fred Clinton Coffey
Fred Clinton Coffey, 90, a resident of Taylor, Alabama passed away on June 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Park with Charles Nordstrom officiating. Thanks to the Women of the Passion for providing music. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Fred was born on February 12, 1932 in Eton, Georgia. He enlisted in the United States Air Force upon graduation from high school at the age of 17. Through his 20 years in the service, he was stationed in Germany during the Berlin Air Lift. Other places he was assigned included Alaska, Iceland, South Dakota, North Dakota, Florida, Walter Reed, Georgia, Texas and Arkansas to name a few. He retired after 20 years of service and took advantage of his GI Bill and attended college in Arkansas for 3 years majoring in agriculture.
Fred and his wife, Dorothy, had a winter home in South Texas for 20 years. They lived about a mile from the Mexico border. They travelled through Mexico extensively. They made friends from all over the country and Canada whom they visited as they traveled through North America.
Fred lived his life allowing Christ to shine through him. He was generous, loving, and funny. He was a lifelong Christian and was active in church activities. He was a member of the Masons and Eastern Star. He enjoyed playing Pinochle, Mexican Train and Joker and he was extremely competitive. Fred loved westerns and watched them repeatedly, but his favorite pastime was watching the Atlanta Braves.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Coffey of Taylor, AL; his daughters, Margie (Ritchie) Winkler of Dothan, AL, Sheila (Martin) Dryden of Tulsa, OK, Valerie (David) Adams of Tacoma, WA and an adopted daughter, Deborah (Jim) Holstine of Taylor, AL; his granddaughter, Leslie (John) Edwards of Birmingham, AL; his grandsons, Daniel Winkler of Bonifay, FL, David Dryden and Chris Dryden of Tulsa, OK, Jeremy (Jennifer) Adams and Jonathan Adams of Tacoma, WA; and one special great granddaughter, Mackenzie Long of Birmingham, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dawn and Edna Earl Coffey of Lafayette, GA; a son, Fred Coffey, Jr. of Lafayette, GA; and a grandson, Mark Clinton Winkler of Dothan, AL.
Memorials may be made to Taylor United Methodist Church, Taylor, Alabama or the Taylor Senior Citizens Center, Taylor, Alabama.
Thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice who have been so caring and professional (Brantley). A special thanks to our wonderful caregivers who have become extended members of our family, Evie, Tracy, Cathy and Alice.
A very special thanks to the love and appreciation to Deborah and Jim Holstine who have always been available and willing to do anything and everything to help. They have become family. To God be the glory.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 27, 2021.