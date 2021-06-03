MSGT (ret) Fred J. Cook
MSGT (ret) Fred J. Cook, age 77, went to be with his Heavenly Savior on the Lord's Day of Memorial Day Weekend, May 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL. He is survived by his wife, Melba, children; Sheila Cook Stitt (Bruce), Darrell Cook (Stephanie Williams), his grandchildren; Christopher Stitt (Jessica), Chloe Stitt and Darius Cook and great-grandchild Zachariah Stitt.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Bascom on June 5, 2021 at 11:00am, with visitation at the church Friday, from 5pm-7pm. For the longer story of Fred's adventurous life, please reference his obituary at www.jamesandlipford.com/obituaries
. - 850-263-3238
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 3, 2021.