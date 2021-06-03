Menu
Fred J. Cook
MSGT (ret) Fred J. Cook

MSGT (ret) Fred J. Cook, age 77, went to be with his Heavenly Savior on the Lord's Day of Memorial Day Weekend, May 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL. He is survived by his wife, Melba, children; Sheila Cook Stitt (Bruce), Darrell Cook (Stephanie Williams), his grandchildren; Christopher Stitt (Jessica), Chloe Stitt and Darius Cook and great-grandchild Zachariah Stitt.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Bascom on June 5, 2021 at 11:00am, with visitation at the church Friday, from 5pm-7pm. For the longer story of Fred's adventurous life, please reference his obituary at www.jamesandlipford.com/obituaries. - 850-263-3238


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
First Baptist Bascom
FL
Jun
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Bascom
FL
Melba. This is Selena. We worked together for Dothan City Schools. My mother in law Katherine Crawford from Marianna let me know Fred had gone to be with the Lord. He was a good man with a Servant´s heart. I know you will all miss him.
Selena Crawford
Friend
June 7, 2021
