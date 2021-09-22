Fred Junior HayesFred Hayes, of Ashford, passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday afternoon, September 15, 2021 at his residence surrounded with loving family and friends.Funeral services were held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Family First Funeral Care Chapel with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jayson Kirk officiating. Burial followed in the Dothan City Cemetery next to his beloved wife Donnie Ruth Hayes.Mr. Fred was born September 29, 1943 in Houston County, son of the late James Eliza Hayes and Lillie M. Shelley. Also preceded in death by a brother-in-law Benny B. Graves and a niece Karrie Jasmine Price.Survivors include his brother James Earl (Sarg) Hayes, Clarksville, TN, sisters Betty H. Graves, Ashford, AL, Patricia H. (Wayne) Cotton, Crestview, FL; sister-in-law Mary Ann Cosby, Abbeville, AL; several loving nieces and nephews.Fred graduated from Dothan High School. He served four years in the Air Force. Fred was recognized via the president of the Alabama Electric Company, Inc and received a safety award for completing eleven years accident-free services. He was also a top-notch machinist employed at Fort Rucker, AL for many years.Memorial gifts may be made to Kindred Hospice 2440 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303.Heartfelt gratitude to Fred's loving and caring neighbors who were always there to care and support him during this difficult nine years journey.