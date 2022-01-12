Ganarah Hand McArdle
Ganarah Hand McArdle, a resident of the Center Baptist Church Community near Webb, died early Monday morning, January 10, 2022 at her home. She was 91.
Due to COVID, private graveside services for immediate family will be held at Gardens of Memory, with Dr. Charles Pierce officiating, and eulogies given by her children. Holman-Headland Mortuaries & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to, Center Baptist Church care of Faye Pierce, 4729 Prevatt Road, Cowarts, Alabama 36321.
Mrs. McArdle was born on July 9, 1930, and reared in the Bethlehem Community near Headland, daughter of the late James Luther Hand and Myrtice C. Rash Hand. She was a 1948 graduate of Headland High School. Mrs. McArdle retired as a secretary from Webb Junior High School in 1993. She was a faithful and active member of the Center Baptist Church and was active in many church activities. She served as choir director, a teacher of the Adult Women's Sunday School Class, and former president of the W.M.U. Mrs. McArdle sang at many weddings and funerals throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Dennis L. McArdle.
Surviving relatives include a daughter; Melanie Pitchford (Tim) Columbia; two sons, Tim McArdle (Sherrie) of Pekin IL; and Todd McArdle (Joan) Waycross, GA; a sister, Sarah Bush, Phenix City AL; Eight grandchildren, April Black (Bryan), Jay Pitchford (Minh) Jason McArdle, Amanda Waltemyer (Chad) and Molly Shock (Travis), Cimelia McArdle, Seth McArdle (Josie) , Savannah Betten (Niek) and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jan. 12, 2022.