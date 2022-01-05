Gary Steve MaddoxGary Steve Maddox, of Dothan, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Flowers Hospital.He was born on December 5, 1951 and lived all his life in Dothan. He was a graduate of Dothan High School and attended Wallace Community College. Gary was a member of Temple Emanu-El. He was the owner of Trans-Pro, Inc. for over 40 years.He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Herbert and Eunice (Ott) Maddox.He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Maddox; daughters, Jodi Bensley and Sharon Norris; grandchildren, Emily, Jonathan, and Caroline Norris; sister, Cheryl Willis (Joel); brothers, Bruce Maddox (Cathy) and Dan Maddox (Sharon) and many nieces, nephews and friends, including special life-long friends, Bobby Lewis, Bruce Glover, and Doug Simmons; and devoted canines, Buddy and William.Graveside services will be held at 12 PM, Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Cantor Neil Schwartz officiating and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Latimer and all the nurses at Flowers Hospital 5th floor MI5 who cared for Gary with such compassion.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 188 North Park Avenue Dothan, AL 36303 or Save-A Pet, Dothan Animal Shelter, PO Box 9323 Dothan, AL 36304.The family respectfully requests that all attendees wear masks.