Gary Lynn McNemar
Gary Lynn McNemar

Gary Lynn McNemar, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday morning, September 11, 2021, at his home. He was 71.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Elizabeth Ann Richey McNemar; two daughters, Tammie Mount and Amanda Hickman, both of Smiths, AL; a son, Gary Shane McNemar (Jessisca), Hattiesburg, MS; two step-sons, Bo Jason Campbell, Dothan, and Jonathan Campbell (Amanda), Florence, AL; two sisters, Sandra Coffman (Darryl), Winder, GA; and Dianne Marshall (Dwayne), Atlanta, GA; two brothers, James McNemar (Sharon), Dothan, and Roger McNemar (Mary), Midland City; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 12, 2021.
