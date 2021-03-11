Mr. Gary Edsel Sellers
Mr. Gary Edsel Sellers of Dothan passed away Monday, March 9, 2021 at Southeast Health. He was 74.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Wicksburg Assembly of God Church with Rev. Tim Simmons officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Sellers was born December 3, 1946 to the late W.T. Sellers and Gladys Owens Sellers. Gary was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his siblings: Joyce Smith (Steve), Sandra Gerlerman, Don Sellers (Linda), and James Earl Sellers; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 11, 2021.