Mr. Gary Hugh ShieldsMr. Gary Hugh Shields of Hartford passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. He was 71.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Hartford Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Cox, Rev. Jimmy Dean, and Rev. Bruce Spivey officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Interment will follow in the Hartford City Cemetery. Mr. Shields will be placed in the church one hour prior to service time.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Gary's honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Alabama Chapter: 217 County Club Park #432, Birmingham, AL 35213.Mr. Shields was born July 10, 1950 in Houston County to Ivalene Myers Shields and the late Grady Hugh Shields. Gary was a 1969 graduate of Geneva County High School where he played in various sports. He was a member of Hartford Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for the 5th and 6th grade for many years, and was the "Greeter" for those attending church. He had a passion and love for the outdoors, especially the land. Farming was his way of life for over 40 years. He especially enjoyed harvesting grain. Gary served three terms for the Geneva County Commission, District 2, and drove a bus for the Geneva City School System. He was a strong family man who always put his family first and himself last.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Dean Shields, Hartford; sons: Joshua Garrett Shields, Dothan, and Brandon Trey Shields (Tommie Jo), Hartford; grandson, Ronnie Brantley, Hartford; mother, Ivalene Myers Shields, Hartford; sisters: Karon Matheny, Hartford, and Nicole Smith (Edward), Bluffton, SC; several nieces; nephews; and other extended family and friends.