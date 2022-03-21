Gayle Condrey Reynolds
Gayle Condrey Reynolds, a longtime resident of Enterprise, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022. She was 82. Mrs. Reynolds was born April 11, 1939 in Cottonwood, AL.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Sonny Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Children's Hospital of Alabama Foundation, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233.
Gayle married William (Gene) Reynolds, Sr. on June 19, 1959. She and Mr. Reynolds were graduates and Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, of the 1957 Class of Enterprise High School. They moved back to Enterprise in 1970 and have been dedicated supporters of EHS and the Enterprise Quarterback Club. She and her husband are longtime owners of ESMAC, a roofing business started by her late father-in-law B.Z. (Carrell) Reynolds. Throughout her career and following her retirement she was a loving mother, dedicated grandmother and more recently great-grandmother. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Enterprise and several area clubs. She is a past-president of the Enterprise Pilot Club and passed down her role to her longtime friend, and mother of her son-in-law, Eileen Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her father, the late Bill Condrey, and her mother, Sarah Elizabeth Sowell Baker and her first-born child, 18-month-old Michael Reynolds.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Reynolds, and two children, Dr. William E. Reynolds, Jr. (Liz) and Kimberly R. Lewis (Russell), and sister Joyce Condrey Jones (Wayne), all from Enterprise; grandchildren Dr. Mitchell Mock (Dr. Sarah Allen), Pittsburgh, PA, Meredith Mock, Dylan Lewis, Madison Lewis, all from Enterprise, AL, Patrick (Katherine) Farmer, Dothan, AL, and Will Farmer (Hannah), of Jacksonville, FL; three great-grandchildren, Noah Thomas Mock, and Payton and Presley Farmer.
The family offers a special thank you to Center Home Health and DaySpring Hospice for support and care.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 21, 2022.