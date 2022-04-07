Dr. Gene HansonDr. Gene Hanson, a resident of Dothan, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Luverne Health and Rehab in Luverne, Alabama. He was 89.Funeral Services for Dr. Hanson will be held at 1 PM, Friday, April 8, 2022 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Rev. Tim Willis officiating and Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at 4 PM in Olive Branch Baptist Church cemetery in Owassa, Alabama with Cope-Keahey Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 12:45 PM prior to the service at Southern Heritage.Dr. Hanson was born March 1, 1933 in Cragford, Alabama to the late A.D. Hanson and Danver Satterfield Hanson. He was raised in Wedowee, Alabama and graduated from Jacksonville State University and later earned his Doctorate from Auburn University. He served in the United States Army, and later retired from the Army National Guard. Dr. Hanson was an exceptional athlete and played football for Auburn, Jacksonville State, and while in the military. He taught at Jacksonville State and later retired from Troy University. He enjoyed officiating high school football and basketball through the years. While serving in the Army he was an honored member of the 82nd Airborne and made 49 jumps. Dr. Hanson is a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.Dr. Hanson is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Adele New; brothers, Edsel, Buren and Kermit Hanson; grandson, Caleb Q. Walker.Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Hogan-Hanson; daughters, Hannah Jean Jacobs, Aneta Walker (Sami Q); sons, Hunter Kerr Hanson (Rosemary), Thomas V. Hogan; grandchildren, Emory Hunter Hanson, Sushannah Wynn Hanson, Thomas Hunter Hanson Jacobs, John C. Flowers, Jacob C. Walker, Danielle Williams and Payton White; great grandchildren, Aiden Williams, Emilee Flowers, Forrest Davis and Greyson White.