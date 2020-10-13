Mr. George David BrownMr. George David Brown of Ashford passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Southeast Health. He was 81.A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at New Hope Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Graceville, FL. with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.Mr. Brown was born January 21,1939 in Graceville, FL to the late George Sanford Brown and Rosa Lee Meadows Brown. He was a graduate of Graceville High School. George worked at Hughes-Johnson Chrysler Dodge in Ozark. Mr. Brown was a loving father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed.In addition to his parents, his wife, Eloise Brown preceded him in death.Survivors include two daughters: Cindy Brown, and Sandra May (Al); two grandchildren: David May, and Michael May; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.