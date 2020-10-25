Menu
George Edward McNeal
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
TSGT (Retired) George Edward McNeal

TSGT (Retired) George Edward McNeal, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Born March 17,1934 in Chipley, Florida, George served his country, family, and church for many years. He will be remembered for the many lives he has changed.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sue V. McNeal; his children, Carol McNeal, Bobby McNeal, and Donna Hall; his grandchildren, Ben, Brent, and Braden McNeal and Tabytha Hall; his great-grandchildren, Kyle and Olivia McNeal, Gavin and Stephanie Clement, Alex and Addie McNeal, and Zach and Jonas George McNeal.

Funeral service date and time will be announced later by Ward Wilson Funeral Home.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
