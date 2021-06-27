George Lawrence Grider, Jr.George Lawrence Grider, Jr. 86 of Elba, AL, departed this life Friday, June 25, 2021 at his home in Elba, Alabama. Funeral services will be held from the First Baptist Church of Elba on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Mart Gray officiating. Committal services will follow in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church of Elba on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.George was a native of Eufaula, and a graduate of Auburn University, where he played fullback for the 1957 National Championship Auburn Tigers. He later coached football and taught chemistry and mechanical drawing in high schools in Eufaula and Elba, and was still known as "Coach" to his many former players. In 1964, he began a 33-year career with Dorsey Trailers, where he was the office sales manager. George was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Elba, where he had served as a deacon and deacon emeritus since 1992. He enjoyed woodworking, following Auburn athletics, and spoiling his grandchildren and dogs.He is survived by his wife, Mary Spinks Grider of Elba; his daughter, Karen Leigh (Brian) Snyder of Auburn; his son, Jason Keith (Jennifer Taylor) Grider, Winston-Salem, N.C.; his grandchildren, Mary Beth Snyder of Auburn, Drew Keith Snyder of Huntsville, Taylor Olivia Grider, Gretchen Leigh Grider and Kamdyn Ann Grider, all of Winston-Salem, N.C.; his sister, Lenora (Larry) Hancock of Troy; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.He was preceded in his death by his father, George Lawrence Grider Sr.; mother, Allie Mae Williams Grider; and sister, Thelma (Joe) McBride.