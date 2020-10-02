George W. StewartGeorge W. Stewart, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died peacefully at his home Wednesday, September 30, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 76.Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Carl Greene officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service in Memory Hill Cemetery with Southern Heritage officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 AM to 11 AM at the funeral home.Mr. Stewart was born to the late Oscar Lee and Pearlie Mae Johnson Stewart. He served his country in the United States Navy for six years before joining the workforce. He worked as an electrician for 30 years before his retirement from Higgins Electric in 2005. Mr. Stewart's joy was watching his grandchildren play sports on any given day, at any given time. He spent many weekends at ballparks around the wiregrass and southeastern United States. He was a faithful member of Wiregrass Church, where he and his wife taught Sunday School for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.George was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his wife of fifty four years, Elizabeth Stewart; one son, Brad Stewart (Kim); two daughters, Nicole Greene (Carl) and Kim Clark (Chris); many brothers, sisters, half-brothers, and half-sisters; seven grandchildren, Whitney Greene Bass (Gabe), Hannah Greene King (Connor), Chloe Clark McCommon (Ian), Cason Clark, Gabrielle, Grayson, and Gracie Stewart. As well as four great grandchildren.