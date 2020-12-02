George Washington RogersGeorge Washington Rogers, 92 of Madison, GA, died November 29, 2020. He was born in Mineral Springs, OK on August 20, 1928 to John and Nettie Rogers. He served in the U.S. Army until his retirement and then began working for the State of Florida. He was married to Helen Morris Rogers.George is survived by two daughters, Nettie Harwell and Sheila Perena. He also leaves grandchildren, Eric Wells, Daniele` Mikell, Phillip Farris, Kristina Hodges and Erin Odom as well as ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and a daughter, Kathy Diane Wells.