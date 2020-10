MAJ Gerald Lafayette Hicks (US Army Ret.)MAJ (US Army Ret.) Gerald Lafayette Hicks of Dothan passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Southeast Health. He was 85.Private graveside services with military honors will be held in the Hartford City Cemetery.Survivors include his wife, Mary Helen Hales Hicks, Dothan; two sisters: Dodie Sampson, Bullard, TX, and Katie Cates, Austin, TX; and one brother, Dr. Daylon Hicks, Monticello, FL; other extended family and friends.