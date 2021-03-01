Menu
Gerline Tidwell
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Gerline Tidwell

Mrs. Gerline Tidwell, age 82, of Gordon, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021.

Gerline was born July 13, 1938 in Manatee County, Florida to the late Leroy Strickland and Nettie Pearl Johnson Strickland. She enjoyed playing penny slots and reading.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Harry Byron Tidwell and her son, Harry Tidwell, Jr.

She is survived by her sons, James Tidwell of Salt Lake City, Utah, Arthur Tidwell of Cottonwood and Nathan Tidwell of Cottonwood; her daughters, Glenda Arnold (Ron) of Princeton, WV and Katrina Tidwell (Joe Mathews) of Cottonwood; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Mt Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Raymond Meadows officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, prior to the service.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mt Zion Baptist Church
AL
Mar
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt Zion Baptist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the lost of MA. Please know the family is in my prayers.
Wilma Davis
March 2, 2021
