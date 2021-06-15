Mr. Glen Edward Martin, Jr.Mr. Glen Edward Martin, Jr. of Samson passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was 68. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Samson with Rev. Elbert Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Samson, directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.Mr. Martin was born in Dothan, AL on May 18, 1953, to the late Glen Edward Martin, Sr. and Hazel Mills Martin. Prior to becoming disabled due to a car accident, he worked as a bulldozer operator for many years. He attended New Prospect Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Harris.He is survived by his wife, Lydia Carpenter; stepson, Mark Carpenter; both of Samson; and a sister, Deborah Rogers (John) of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews.