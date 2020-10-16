Glendolyn Bailey Stevens
Glendolyn Bailey Stevens, a resident of Dale County, near the Echo Community, died late Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 80.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the New Hope Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Tim Sewell officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.