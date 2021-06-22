Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn Crosby
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Glenn Crosby

Glenn Alan Crosby, a loving husband and father, passed away early Sunday, June 20th at Southeast Health after a short illness. Glenn was born November 29, 1947 in Tallahassee, Florida and raised in Dothan where he was a 1966 graduate of Dothan High School. He retired from Civil Service at Fort Rucker in 2010 after 30 years and from the Alabama National Guard after 20 years.

Glenn was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Alan Crosby, his parents Mirl and Mary Crosby, and his in-laws, Joy and Nancy Avera. Glenn left behind his wife of 50 years, Brenda Avera Crosby, sons Jeremy Crosby of Burnsville NC and Justin Crosby (Orvokki) of Chapel Hill, NC. He also leaves behind two brothers, Greg Crosby of Anacortes, WA and Steve Crosby of Dothan, grandsons, Hastin Crosby of Birmingham, Maxwell Crosby of Montgomery, and Akseli Crosby of Chapel Hill, NC.

Glenn was adored by his extended family and enjoyed being on the lake, fishing and waterskiing at his family cottage on Lake Seminole and later on summer trips to Eufaula. His beloved vintage Mustang, which always kept him busy, won top awards at car shows for several years at Landmark Park. He made caring for his family a priority and loved them with all his heart. His charm, quick wit, intellect and caring personality will be missed by his family and friends every day.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, Thursday, prior to the service at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Covenant United Methodist Church Missions Fund.

The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

Published by Dothan Eagle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Jun
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Brenda, I am heartbroken for you and your family. All of you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Millicent Smith
June 24, 2021
Glenn was one of my oldest friends back to childhood. We had some of the best times ever growing up. He was a genuine great guy. My thoughts and prayers go out to Brenda also one of my oldest friends and the entire family. All My Best! Morgan
Morgan Miller
Friend
June 24, 2021
Glenn delivered our paper and frequented the pool for which I was lifeguard. He had the shiny smile and fun disposition that removed any barrier to communication. Gregg, you have my deepest sympathies.
Jim Sturges, Sr
Friend
June 23, 2021
He was an amazing man and we all loved him dearly. You are all in our hearts and thoughts.
Sheri Bryan
Family
June 23, 2021
So sorry Brenda, God be with you.
Winifred Sheffield
June 23, 2021
Brenda, I am so sorry to hear about Glenn. I enjoyed so much seeing you and him out. He was always so nice and funny! I know the days to come are going to be difficult, but God will give you the strength that is needed to heal and continue to enjoy life. Please call me any time! You are not alone...you have friends and most of all God is constantly with you! You are in my thoughts and prayers! Love, Carole Cobb
Carole Cobb
June 23, 2021
Brenda we are so sorry for your loss. David knew Glenn from the mid 1970´s working together at jcpenney store in Dothan. David remembers Glenn bringing your beautiful son Kevin by the store on his day off. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time.
David and Monty Clark
June 22, 2021
Brenda, we are holding you and your family in prayer for God's comfort and peace.
Sylvia Steckley
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results