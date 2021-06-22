Glenn CrosbyGlenn Alan Crosby, a loving husband and father, passed away early Sunday, June 20th at Southeast Health after a short illness. Glenn was born November 29, 1947 in Tallahassee, Florida and raised in Dothan where he was a 1966 graduate of Dothan High School. He retired from Civil Service at Fort Rucker in 2010 after 30 years and from the Alabama National Guard after 20 years.Glenn was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Alan Crosby, his parents Mirl and Mary Crosby, and his in-laws, Joy and Nancy Avera. Glenn left behind his wife of 50 years, Brenda Avera Crosby, sons Jeremy Crosby of Burnsville NC and Justin Crosby (Orvokki) of Chapel Hill, NC. He also leaves behind two brothers, Greg Crosby of Anacortes, WA and Steve Crosby of Dothan, grandsons, Hastin Crosby of Birmingham, Maxwell Crosby of Montgomery, and Akseli Crosby of Chapel Hill, NC.Glenn was adored by his extended family and enjoyed being on the lake, fishing and waterskiing at his family cottage on Lake Seminole and later on summer trips to Eufaula. His beloved vintage Mustang, which always kept him busy, won top awards at car shows for several years at Landmark Park. He made caring for his family a priority and loved them with all his heart. His charm, quick wit, intellect and caring personality will be missed by his family and friends every day.Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, Thursday, prior to the service at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Covenant United Methodist Church Missions Fund.The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.