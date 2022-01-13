CDR Glenn M. Ellis MSC US Navy (RET)
CDR Glenn M. Ellis MSC U.S. Navy (RET), passed away on January 10, 2022. He was 94 years old.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 in St. Columba Catholic Church Chapel with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dothan Animal Shelter or American Red Cross.
CDR Ellis proudly served for 35 years in the US Navy. He served as the Director of the Administrative Services of the Naval Hospital in Charleston, SC. Following his retirement, he served as the Executive Director for the Red Cross, Charleston Chapter for 12 years. CDR Ellis moved to Dothan.
CDR Ellis was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
CDR Ellis is survived by his wife of 76 years, Nina Jo Carroll Ellis; and his daughter, Jo Carol Ellis Truran CDR-NC US Navy RET; and extended family members.
