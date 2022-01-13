Menu
CDR Glenn M. Ellis MSC US Navy (RET)
CDR Glenn M. Ellis MSC US Navy (RET)

CDR Glenn M. Ellis MSC U.S. Navy (RET), passed away on January 10, 2022. He was 94 years old.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 in St. Columba Catholic Church Chapel with Monsignor Patrick Gallagher officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dothan Animal Shelter or American Red Cross.

CDR Ellis proudly served for 35 years in the US Navy. He served as the Director of the Administrative Services of the Naval Hospital in Charleston, SC. Following his retirement, he served as the Executive Director for the Red Cross, Charleston Chapter for 12 years. CDR Ellis moved to Dothan.

CDR Ellis was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

CDR Ellis is survived by his wife of 76 years, Nina Jo Carroll Ellis; and his daughter, Jo Carol Ellis Truran CDR-NC US Navy RET; and extended family members.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home.


Published by Dothan Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Columba Catholic Church Chapel
AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kaki and I are deeply sorry for the loss of Glenn. We both admired him tremendously. We we will miss him. I I have no doubt that right now he is in the arms of Jesus, my hope is that he will continue to pray for us here on earth. Our prayers are with you both. Matt and Kaki Howell
Matt Howell
Friend
January 14, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mr Ellis was a wonderful man and I (Trudy) am honored to have work for him at the Red Cross. We have know the Ellis´s for many year as well as Jo Carol. We love you all.
Stephen & Trudy Cross
Friend
January 13, 2022
