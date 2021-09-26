Menu
Gloria Carmichael Miller
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Gloria Carmichael Miller

Ms. Gloria Carmichael Miller of Dothan, AL gained her Angel wings and stepped into Heaven to see Jesus face to face on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was 73.

Gloria was born in Dothan, AL on March 12, 1948. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church formerly Headland Avenue Baptist Church. She was a 1966 graduate of Dothan High School. She was employed with the Dothan City School System for many years as a teacher. Gloria devoted her entire life to her two wonderful sons whom she loved very much. She enjoyed reading her Bible, Christian music and praying every day. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and animals, especially her cat, Chloe. Gloria had a heart full of love and compassion that would brighten everyone's day. She wanted everyone to know her Lord and Savior so she could see them in Heaven one day. She will be missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earle Sessions Carmichael and Frances Vatez Carmichael; her grandparents, David Armstead Carmichael and Eva Gertrude Sessions Carmichael, Jackson Mormerduke Armstrong and Jonnie Mae Radney Armstrong; and a special friend, Lynda Mauldin.

Gloria is survived by her sons, Chad and Chris Miller of Dothan, AL; her brothers, Joel Carmichael (Mary) of Ashford, AL and Larry Carmichael (Nancy) of Montgomery, AL; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, September 27, 2021 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Brother Todd Carmichael officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, Monday, September 27, 2021, prior to the service.

The family will be receiving flowers or contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Wiregrass Humane Society, 255 Jerry Road, Dothan, AL 36303.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
AL
Sep
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
AL
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My Prayers go especially out to you, Chad and Chris! I know you must feel lost as I did when my brother Charles passed away. All of you were so kind to him.
Betty Rogers Miller
Friend
September 27, 2021
