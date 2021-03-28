Gloria Adams Pate



Ms. Gloria Adams Pate of Davie, FL passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2016 at The Forum at Deer Creek in Deerfield Beach, FL at the age of 76. Gloria was born on April 8, 1939, the daughter of Orr Adams and Iva Adams in Baconton, GA. After attending Mitchell County High School in Camilla and completing her education at Albany Business School, Gloria moved to Alabama to continue raising her family and pursue secretarial jobs at First Alabama Securities and the Economic Development District of Dothan. She stepped away from the work force for 16 years to raise her daughter, lead her daughter's Brownie Scouts Troop, babysit neighborhood kids, volunteer at her daughter's schools, run school fund drives, and serve as President of the PTA. In 1986, Gloria returned to work as a Customer Service Representative and Sales Associate at Parisian for 13 years. She then moved to Florida, working 6 months at Jacobson's in Boca Raton before concluding her career after 7 years as a Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Representative. Gloria made friends wherever she went and was recognized her by her beautiful smile that lit up every room and positive attitude. She was kind, generous, beautiful, and cared deeply for everyone. Gloria loved her family and touched the lives of everyone she met. She was strong, resilient, smart, never gave up, and had amazing energy and zest for life. Gloria was passionate about cruising, reading, cooking, shopping, decorating, and her pets. She liked playing basketball and could throw a football with a perfect spiral. She is dearly missed, and her love will live on forever in the hearts, mind, and soul of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Gloria, we will always love you! Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Adams Martin. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Cassandra Jane Pate-Bradley; son-in-law, Bryan Michael Bradley; two sons, Roger Clark and Luke Holton; brother, James Adams; two sisters, Ann Danvers and Louise Simmons; eight nieces, Elaine Martin, Cindy Adams Wicks, Anna Dussenberry, Faith Jordan, Vicky Danvers, Gloria Danvers, Sandy Danvers Lavelle, and Stacey Swindle Bullock; six nephews, Marty Martin, Jim Adams, Jr., Michael Danvers, Stephen Danvers, Ricky Danvers, Roy Swindle; and her kitty cat, Lilly. The family would like to thank the staffs at TrustBridge Hospice and The Forum at Deer Creek for their care.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 28, 2021.