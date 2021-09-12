Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL
Grady M. "Chuck" Steele
Mr. Grady Malcolm Steele, known as Chuck, a resident of Summerdale, AL and co-founder of Peterbilt of Mobile, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his son's home in Middleburg, FL following a tragic accident at a car show in Louisville, KY. He was 74 years old. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Eufaula, AL. The family will receive friends in the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
I miss you buddy....
Philip Chambless
February 8, 2022
Good by Chuck you were a great friend of mine for 41 years. I will miss you. When I listen I can hear your voice
Lee
Friend
November 8, 2021
I am so sorry for the sad loss of your loved one. May the God of comfort and tender mercies be with you and your family during this difficult period.
J
September 28, 2021
Marty and sons: my heart is so heavy as we are just informed of Chuck’s passing. Such a wonderful man, friend and professional colleague — I was involved directly in the sign up of the Mobile Franchise many years ago. Joyce and I send our love and prayers for strength and peace. I need to speak with you PLEASE —- (615-948-9068). Again, I love you guys and be assured is was / is one of my life’s more treasured blessings to have you and your family as my friends. Robert l Russell Jr. Nashville
Robert and Joyce
Friend
September 18, 2021
RIP chuck
C J White
September 16, 2021
My Deepest Condolences To Your Family Derek, PrYing For Your Strength And Confort.
Karen Davis
Work
September 14, 2021
My husband Billy and I met and did trucks for him at Rush Peterbilt in Mobile. Chuck was such an amazing man. He will be sadly missed..
Kay Carl-Lee
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
Chuck possessed a big heart!!! The 1956 Truck that he restored was a gift from my Dad, Angus Steele. He will be greatly missed. Barbara Steele Zellner