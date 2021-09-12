Marty and sons: my heart is so heavy as we are just informed of Chuck’s passing. Such a wonderful man, friend and professional colleague — I was involved directly in the sign up of the Mobile Franchise many years ago. Joyce and I send our love and prayers for strength and peace. I need to speak with you PLEASE —- (615-948-9068). Again, I love you guys and be assured is was / is one of my life’s more treasured blessings to have you and your family as my friends. Robert l Russell Jr. Nashville

Robert and Joyce Friend September 18, 2021