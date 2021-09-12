Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Grady M. "Chuck/Chucky" Steele
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL
Grady M. "Chuck" Steele

Mr. Grady Malcolm Steele, known as Chuck, a resident of Summerdale, AL and co-founder of Peterbilt of Mobile, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his son's home in Middleburg, FL following a tragic accident at a car show in Louisville, KY. He was 74 years old. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Eufaula, AL. The family will receive friends in the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
1:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
FL
Sep
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Eufaula, FL
Funeral services provided by:
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I miss you buddy....
Philip Chambless
February 8, 2022
Good by Chuck you were a great friend of mine for 41 years. I will miss you. When I listen I can hear your voice
Lee
Friend
November 8, 2021
I am so sorry for the sad loss of your loved one. May the God of comfort and tender mercies be with you and your family during this difficult period.
J
September 28, 2021
Marty and sons: my heart is so heavy as we are just informed of Chuck’s passing. Such a wonderful man, friend and professional colleague — I was involved directly in the sign up of the Mobile Franchise many years ago. Joyce and I send our love and prayers for strength and peace. I need to speak with you PLEASE —- (615-948-9068). Again, I love you guys and be assured is was / is one of my life’s more treasured blessings to have you and your family as my friends. Robert l Russell Jr. Nashville
Robert and Joyce
Friend
September 18, 2021
RIP chuck
C J White
September 16, 2021
My Deepest Condolences To Your Family Derek, PrYing For Your Strength And Confort.
Karen Davis
Work
September 14, 2021
My husband Billy and I met and did trucks for him at Rush Peterbilt in Mobile. Chuck was such an amazing man. He will be sadly missed..
Kay Carl-Lee
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
Chuck possessed a big heart!!! The 1956 Truck that he restored was a gift from my Dad, Angus Steele. He will be greatly missed. Barbara Steele Zellner
Barbara S Zellner
Family
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results