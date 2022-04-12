Menu
Gregory Paul Stevens
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL
Gregory Paul Stevens

Gregory Paul Stevens, age 65, of Dothan passed away April 10, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sheri, of Dothan; his sister, Beverly Kirchoff, and two nieces, Chris Howard and Heather Vannucci, of Texas as well as his extended and beloved in-law family. Greg grew up in Dothan and also attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Greg loved fishing, football and working with his wonderful church family whom he joined on multiple missions to New Mexico, Haiti and Costa Rica, among others. He would do anything for his friends and family and loved playing practical jokes. He made everyone who knew him laugh and cry with his many stories, both real and make-believe! Our family is so grateful to have had him for the time that we did and to know that he is now at peace.

Visitation will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church on April 13th at 10:00am with services at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or CUMC.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 12, 2022.
