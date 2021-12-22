Gussie JacksonGussie Arinzie Matthews Jackson was born February 9, 1921 to the late Reverend George Barry Matthews and the late Ophelia Spencer Matthews. She was the youngest of eleven children.Sister Jackson received her early education in the Dale County Public School System. She was active in church since her youth and joined Little Zion A.M.E. Zion Methodist Church, where her father was the pastor.On January 1, 1939, she was united in holy matrimony to Deacon Henry J. Jackson. She joined Union Grove Baptist Church where her husband was a member. Sister Jackson served in numerous capacities at Union Grove Baptist Church. She served as a deacon's wife, on the pastor's aide board, Mission Ministry, Circle Number One and on many other committees, such as for the Church Anniversary, the Pastor's Anniversary and Women Day.She liked to work with her hands, cooking, cleaning, and washing. She would get up while it was still dark to prepare food for her family and get her children ready for school. She and her husband made decisions for the children, they set goals and guided them into becoming good Christians. She made sure of what she did was for the good of family. Many times, she worked late into the night. She helped the needy. She made clothes for her family. Her children love her.Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 23, at the Newman Mortuary Chapel located at 114 Harper Drive, Ozark, AL at 11AM. The visitation will be held prior to services at 10AM. Interment will follow at the Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.