Gwen was a fabulous friend to so many and a devoted Christian who lived her faith everyday. If she knew someone was in need, she helped. Gwen was loved by a slew of friends in FL. She was a pillar in her Church and she actually kept the Sabbath holy. Gwen was also actively Patriotic. I consider having Gwen as a friend a Blessing. The world is a better place from Gwen´s life. She was a quintessential Southern Lady, with a Capital L! What a loss Rest In Peace, Gwen.

Jan Sharpe Friend June 17, 2021