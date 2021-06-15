Gwendolyn Jeannette Hall Box
Gwendolyn Jeannette Box passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home in Treasure Island, FL. She was 77 years old.
Graveside service will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Clayton Cemetery in Cottonwood, AL with Rev. Josh Alderman officiating.
Gwen was born on June 20, 1943, to the late Woodrow and Addie Lou Hall. Gwen grew up in Dothan and was a graduate of Dothan High School, class of 1961. She then attended Troy State University and earned her bachelor's degree in business. She worked for United States Postal Service in St. Petersburg, FL for many years until her retirement. She and her husband, Winn, enjoyed traveling all over the world. She was a longtime member of Northwest Church of Christ.
Gwen is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 45 years, Winn F. Box.
She is survived by her cousins, Sophia (Bobby) Clemmons, Henrietta Brown, Gayla Clemmons, Chattney Clemmons, and Carol (Eric) Peters; and a host of extended family members and friends.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 15, 2021.