Gwendolyn Jeannette Hall Box
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd
Midland City, AL
Gwendolyn Jeannette Hall Box

Gwendolyn Jeannette Box passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home in Treasure Island, FL. She was 77 years old.

Graveside service will be held 2 pm, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Clayton Cemetery in Cottonwood, AL with Rev. Josh Alderman officiating.

Gwen was born on June 20, 1943, to the late Woodrow and Addie Lou Hall. Gwen grew up in Dothan and was a graduate of Dothan High School, class of 1961. She then attended Troy State University and earned her bachelor's degree in business. She worked for United States Postal Service in St. Petersburg, FL for many years until her retirement. She and her husband, Winn, enjoyed traveling all over the world. She was a longtime member of Northwest Church of Christ.

Gwen is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 45 years, Winn F. Box.

She is survived by her cousins, Sophia (Bobby) Clemmons, Henrietta Brown, Gayla Clemmons, Chattney Clemmons, and Carol (Eric) Peters; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home - www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Clayton Cemetery
Cottonwood, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
I loved Gwen dearly, she was like a sister to me.She was a selfless and beautiful person.I will miss her terribly.She is with the Lord and Winn and Frisco.Gwen always thought of other people first, helped others.I know she is happy to be in Heaven.The world was a better place for knowing Gwen.
Linda Rinaldo
June 20, 2021
Gwen was a dear friend, who I will miss very much. She had the biggest heart and she was the most loyal person. Sorry for your loss.
Maureen Stepp
Friend
June 19, 2021
Gwen was a fabulous friend to so many and a devoted Christian who lived her faith everyday. If she knew someone was in need, she helped. Gwen was loved by a slew of friends in FL. She was a pillar in her Church and she actually kept the Sabbath holy. Gwen was also actively Patriotic. I consider having Gwen as a friend a Blessing. The world is a better place from Gwen´s life. She was a quintessential Southern Lady, with a Capital L! What a loss Rest In Peace, Gwen.
Jan Sharpe
Friend
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for you all.
Lucy Blackman Summers
School
June 16, 2021
