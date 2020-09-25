Menu
Harold Stone
Mr. Harold Stone, a resident of Dothan (formerly of Ozark), died late Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020 in Dothan. He was 77.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Pinckard Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Scott E. Thompson officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Place Activities Fund, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, Alabama 36305.

Mr. Stone, son of the late James "J.W." Stone and Florrie Mae Heath Stone, was a native of Ozark. He formerly lived in Pinckard and Ozark before moving to Dothan in 2015. In earlier years, he was engaged in farming and was retired from Carroll's Heating & Cooling in Ozark as a sheet metal specialist. Mr. Stone was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Stone.

Surviving relatives include his siblings; James L. Stone (Pearlie), Midland City, Floyd "Buddy", Newton, Janice Dillard, Dothan, Evelyn Willis, Ozark, Mary Ann Jay, Dothan, Sarah Elizabeth Stone, Ozark, and Nelda Stahl (Bill), Dothan.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 25, 2020.
