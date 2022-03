Harriet Kay PodemHarriet Kay Itzkow Behr Podem, 85, a Dothan, Alabama, resident for the past 62 years, passed away Thursday morning, March 24, 2022.A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am Friday, April 1, at Temple Emanu-El in Dothan, Alabama.Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com