Dr. Harring Dean "H.D." ShuemakeDr. Harring Dean "H.D." Shuemake, a resident of Dothan, met his Lord and Savior September 23, 2020. He was 82.Funeral services for Dr. Shuemake will be held at 2 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage with Rev. Jimmy Cook and Dr. Larry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood cemetery in Chipley, Florida. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 1:45 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.Dr. Shuemake was born January 9, 1938 in Chipley, Florida to the late F. H. and Tidie Kirkland Shuemake. He was licensed to preach in 1959 and started Faith Baptist in Marianna, Florida along with other churches through the years. Dr. Shuemake started Covington Theological Seminary in Covington, Tennessee and in in 1981 started Bethany Bible College in Dothan where he retired as Chancellor. He and his wife attended Memphis Baptist and Beth Haven Church.Dr. Shuemake is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Billy and Delmus Shuemake and his first wife, Mary Evelyn Shuemake.Survivors include his wife, Miae Shuemake; sons, Steve Shuemake (Julie), Samuel Shuemake (Wendy), David Shuemake (Renay), Sung Min Yoon; daughter, Hey Jin Yoon; grandchildren, M.E. Grace, Caleb, Oliver, Brian (Abby), Sierra, Ian and Juyoon-Baek; brother, James Shuemake.