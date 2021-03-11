Harrison Lusk Hunter
Harrison Lusk Hunter, a resident of Abbeville, AL, passed away early Monday morning, March 8, 2021 surrounded by his parents, fiancé, and siblings after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 24 years old.
Funeral services for Harrison will be held Thursday March 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the chapel of Wright Funeral Home & Crematory with graveside service to immediately follow at Mt. Zion Methodist Church in Columbia, AL. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home on Wednesday March 10, 2021, from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. for a visitation service. Upon family request, please attend the visitation and funeral services in casual attire. All Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines will be followed, including wearing masks.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made to Mt. Zion Methodist church in honor of Harrison Hunter or Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160 Washington D.C. 20090-8160, www.curesarcoma.org
.
Harrison was a devoted Auburn fan who was typically found proudly wearing his orange and blue. When he wasn't supporting his Tigers, you could find him on the lake with a fishing pole, rock crawling with his favorite pup, Roscoe, or being where he loved most- spending time with family. His love for the Lord shone through as he battled cancer and was a consistent light to others. His bright smile and contagious personality were evident to everyone he met. Harrison was lucky to find the love of his life, Emily, who bravely stood by his side thoughout his journey. He was excited about their upcoming wedding and their future together.
Harrison was a graduate of Allatoona High School, in Acworth, GA and also attended SE Lineman Training Center where he completed his certification for Lineman and proudly worked with Pike Electric.
Harrison was survived by his parents Jim and Julia Hunter of Abbeville, AL; fiancé, Emily Kingry of Dothan, AL; siblings Brandon Phillips (Anna Brooke) of Wicksburg, AL, Patrick Whiddon of Atlanta, GA, Anna Brooks (Ryan) of Dothan, AL, Laurel Hunter of Atlanta, GA; a half-sister, Valerie Thomley (Dustin) of Dothan, AL; grandmother, Emily Hunter of Columbia, AL; nephews Keaton and Braxton Phillips, Jack and Henry Brooks, and niece Mae Brooks.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Russell Hunter, Lance Pickett, Kade Oliver, Jason Kingry, Spencer Guthrie, and Austin Crider.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Valasareddi and her nurse Katherine Juneau and staff, Dr. Adkison, and chemo nurse Katie McCraney and staff, for the excellent care provided to Harrison.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Mar. 11, 2021.