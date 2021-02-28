Harry Adkinson
Harry Baker Adkinson, 69, passed away peacefully in his Panama City Beach home on February 17, 2021, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Harry was born on May 11, 1951 in Dothan, AL. A 1969 graduate of Daleville High School, Harry enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1972 where he served as a flight operations specialist, attaining the prestigious position of First Sergeant during a distinguished military career spanning 20 years. One of the highlights of Harry's military career was his assignment to Hawaii, where he served as the Army liaison to the U.S. Coast Guard in Honolulu. It was during this assignment that he met Kathy (Hall), his beloved wife of 32 years. Together, Harry and Kathy cherished life in Hawaii, which at his request will be Harry's final resting place. In addition to his love of the beach, Harry was an avid and loyal Auburn football fan who fully embodied the spirit of "War Eagle!" Following his military career Harry studied golf course management, working at several golf courses across Florida. After retiring from the golf course industry Harry was employed by Lowes, and later Home Depot in Panama City Beach. In addition to his wife, Kathy, Harry is survived by a brother, Michael Adkinson, and a sister, Sandi Simmons. Harry is predeceased by his mother and step-father, Carolyn and Joe Norvill; maternal grandparents, W.R. and Emma Stokes Baker; and his paternal grandparents, David H. and Avis Adkinson. A private memorial service with full military honors will be held in Hawaii at a future date. Those wishing to share memories of Harry or send condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.heritagefhllc.com
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.