Harvey S. Fleming
Harvey S. Fleming, a resident of Shorterville, died Monday afternoon, October 19, 2020, at his home. He was 98.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 23, 2020, in the Old Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Winford O. Gulledge and Reverend Ron Hendrickson officiating. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Friday in the church sanctuary. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Oct. 21, 2020.