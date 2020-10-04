Hayes Collins Whitehead and Harper Joseph WhiteheadHayes Collins Whitehead and Harper Joseph Whitehead received their angel wings on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.Hayes and Harper were the beloved twin boys of Reagan and Hannah Whitehead.They are survived by grandparents Craig & Melinda Watkins, Ronnie Whitehead, Rickey and Laura Kinsaul along with great grandmothers Jewel Whitehead and Virginia Harper, aunts and uncles Haley Watkins, Ronnie, Jr. & Toni Whitehead, Derek & Marissa Kinsaul, Casey Tomberlin and Jorge Roldan; first cousins, Bryant and Maddox Tomberlin and Mason Whitehead.Hayes and Harper were welcomed into heaven by their, Papa, Larry Harper; Granddaddy, Bruce Whitehead and Great Grandaddy, Reginald Watkins; great grandmothers, Nadine Watkins and Imogene S. Driggers. Enjoy your days talking, swinging, fishing, playing and being rocked until we can ALL be together.The family would like to thank the NICU Unit at Southeast Health and Baptist South Hospital of Montgomery for the incredible care and support they provided to the twins and their family. A very special thank you to Dr. Wahib Mena for all you did for Hayes and Harper."Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart."Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; Hayes and Harper Whitehead Benefit Account, c/o Sunsouth Bank, 108 Jamestown Blvd., Dothan, AL 36301, 334-677-4411.