Helen Ann MacCormack
Helen Ann MacCormack, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on March 29, 2022. She and her husband of 66 years, Richard, moved to Dothan from Indiana in 2017 to live next to their son, Douglas, and his wife, Kim.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Crossroads Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Crossroads Baptist Church on Monday evening from 6-8 pm.
Helen was born July 7, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated from Walnut Hills High School and went on to attend the University of Cincinnati.
Helen met her husband, Richard, at a church Bible study held at the YMCA. Shortly after they were married, Richard entered the USAF, where he served for thirty years retiring as a full colonel. Besides many assignments in the U.S.A., they were also stationed in Germany and the Philippines.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Saviour at the age of 35. God used her to help her entire family come to Christ. Because of her godly influence, every one of her five children graduated from Bible college and entered the ministry. She served the Lord faithfully in the many local churches they attended through the years. She served for decades teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, working in the bus ministry, playing the piano, and so much more.
She had a great burden for World Missions, and did all she could to get the Gospel around the world both financially and through earnest prayers. She was truly the epitome of a "Prayer Warrior" and spent literally hours per day talking to the Lord.
Next to her absolute love and devotion to the Lord Jesus Christ, Helen also loved her family. Her love, commitment, sacrifice, and prayers for her husband and children were indescribable.
Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard, in 2020.
She is survived by her two sons and three daughters, Steven Eliot (Julie) MacCormack, Douglas Scott (Kim) MacCormack, Deborah Jean (Tim) Scott, Cynthia Lea (Pollard) Mercer, Valerie Ann (Mike) Creed; twenty-four grandchildren; and fifty-two great-grandchildren.
Flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 2574 Westgate Pkwy., Dothan, Alabama 36303.
