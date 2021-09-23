Helen Lee Thomas
Helen Lee Thomas, a resident of Dothan, passed away on her birthday, September 22, 2021, at her home. She was 96.
Private graveside services for the family will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 24, 2021, in Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity
.
Mrs. Thomas was born and reared near Hartford, daughter of the late Anthum Lee and Vera Thagard Lee. She lived in Ozark before moving to Dothan in 1953. Mrs. Thomas was a member of the Covenant United Methodist Church. She was retired as the co-owner and operator of Dothan Awning Company. Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, Raimon Gordon Thomas, a son, Ronald L. Thomas, and a brother, Max Lee.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Starla Thomas Hardy (Tim), two sons, Gordon E. Thomas (Mary Ann), and Patrick A. Thomas (Cindy), all of Dothan; a daughter-in-law, Gayle Gamble Thomas, Abbeville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Beth Lee, Joan Thomas, Dr. John P. Thomas (Mary), and Sherwood Thomas (Betty); ten grandchildren, Sabrina Renshaw (Tom), Brandon Hardy (Courtney), Brent Hardy, Caitlin Thomas, Evan Thomas, Elliott Thomas, Garrett Thomas (Jordan), Gavin Thomas (Anna), Sarah Brown (Ryan) and Amy Wilkins (Jon); seventeen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 23, 2021.