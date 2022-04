Helen Lee ThomasHelen Lee Thomas, a resident of Dothan, passed away on her birthday, September 22, 2021, at her home. She was 96.Private graveside services for the family will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 24, 2021, in Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity Mrs. Thomas was born and reared near Hartford, daughter of the late Anthum Lee and Vera Thagard Lee. She lived in Ozark before moving to Dothan in 1953. Mrs. Thomas was a member of the Covenant United Methodist Church. She was retired as the co-owner and operator of Dothan Awning Company. Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, Raimon Gordon Thomas, a son, Ronald L. Thomas, and a brother, Max Lee.Surviving relatives include a daughter, Starla Thomas Hardy (Tim), two sons, Gordon E. Thomas (Mary Ann), and Patrick A. Thomas (Cindy), all of Dothan; a daughter-in-law, Gayle Gamble Thomas, Abbeville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Beth Lee, Joan Thomas, Dr. John P. Thomas (Mary), and Sherwood Thomas (Betty); ten grandchildren, Sabrina Renshaw (Tom), Brandon Hardy (Courtney), Brent Hardy, Caitlin Thomas, Evan Thomas, Elliott Thomas, Garrett Thomas (Jordan), Gavin Thomas (Anna), Sarah Brown (Ryan) and Amy Wilkins (Jon); seventeen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com