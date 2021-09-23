Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Dothan Eagle
Dothan Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Lee Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
305 South Main Street
Headland, AL
Helen Lee Thomas

Helen Lee Thomas, a resident of Dothan, passed away on her birthday, September 22, 2021, at her home. She was 96.

Private graveside services for the family will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 24, 2021, in Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Mrs. Thomas was born and reared near Hartford, daughter of the late Anthum Lee and Vera Thagard Lee. She lived in Ozark before moving to Dothan in 1953. Mrs. Thomas was a member of the Covenant United Methodist Church. She was retired as the co-owner and operator of Dothan Awning Company. Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, Raimon Gordon Thomas, a son, Ronald L. Thomas, and a brother, Max Lee.

Surviving relatives include a daughter, Starla Thomas Hardy (Tim), two sons, Gordon E. Thomas (Mary Ann), and Patrick A. Thomas (Cindy), all of Dothan; a daughter-in-law, Gayle Gamble Thomas, Abbeville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Beth Lee, Joan Thomas, Dr. John P. Thomas (Mary), and Sherwood Thomas (Betty); ten grandchildren, Sabrina Renshaw (Tom), Brandon Hardy (Courtney), Brent Hardy, Caitlin Thomas, Evan Thomas, Elliott Thomas, Garrett Thomas (Jordan), Gavin Thomas (Anna), Sarah Brown (Ryan) and Amy Wilkins (Jon); seventeen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371.

You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.