Hellon Owens Dawkins
Hellon Owens Dawkins, a resident of Hartford Healthcare, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 via Zoom with Tim Owens officiating.
Hellon was born on December 9, 1931 in Houston County, Alabama. On March 1, 1952 she married George Dawkins and was a wife and homemaker for 47 years. Hellon loved family and having them over for meals and was a very good cook. Hellon was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Hellon was preceded in death by her husband, George Dawkins, her parents, G.B. and Gussie Owens and five brothers, Millard, Pete, Floyd, George and Wallace.
She is survived by one brother, Billy Owens and two sisters, Gloria Peters and June Holland; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Owens and Nina Owens and a brother-in-law, Bob Holland. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.