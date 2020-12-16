T. Sgt. (Ret) Henry B. SmithT. Sgt. (Ret) Henry B. Smith was the firstborn of four children to Hendrick and Marie Smith on December 26, 1929 in Clopton, Alabama. In December of 1961 he married Betty Jones. To this union a daughter and son were born.He was a graduate of the Henry County Training School and earned his BS degree from Troy State University. He retired from both the United States Air Force and the United States Army Civil Service at Ft. Rucker, AL.Henry B. Smith was very active in the Abbeville community. He was a deacon of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. There he also served as Financial Secretary, Care Keeper of the Cemetery, and church custodian. He also served the Abbeville District Association as Financial Secretary. In further community roles, he served as Chairman of the Bethlehem Water Authority, Henry County Human Resource Board, and the Alabama Democratic Group.Deacon Smith transitioned on December 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife; Betty, Daughter; Susanne Renee (Patrick) Matthews, son; Adrian Smith. Grandchildren; Brandon Banks, Morgan Matthews, Melissa Matthews, Kayla (Jay) Craft, Chitara Matthews, Deandria (Deric) Craig, Jordan Smith, Jada Smith and great-grandson; Aidan Matthews. He is also survived by a brother; Roosevelt (Edith) of Montclair, NJ, sister; Otris (Maxie) McRimmon of Orange, NJ, sister-in-law; Louise Brandon of Huntsville, AL, aunt; Viola Guilford of Cleveland, OH and uncle; Sherman Horn of Ozark, AL. He leaves several nieces and nephews as well as a host of other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bethlehem Baptist Church (1299 County Road 25, Abbeville, AL 36310) or Kindred Hospice (2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303)Stanford and Son of Abbeville in charge of arrangements (334) 585-5344 This establishment does not own a crematory.