Mr. Herman Ivey "Blue" Jones
Mr. Herman Ivey "Blue" Jones, a resident of Ariton, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Oakview Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 90 years of age.
Funeral services for Mr. Jones will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark. Private interment will follow in Ariton Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Apr. 8, 2022.