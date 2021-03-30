Houston "Sam" CreelHouston "Sam" Creel went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was 83 years old.Sam was an Air Force veteran who later worked at Mack Electric Supply and retired from Lewis Smith Supply. Sam never met a stranger and was a generous soul who enriched many lives with his gentle heart.Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Otheal and Johnnie B. Creel and his two brothers, Jerry Creel and Ira Creel.Sam is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Creel: his three children, Mark Creel (Hannah), Angie Parrish (Todd), and Stephen Creel (Kelly); three grandchildren, Bradley Ward, Bryant Ward, and Aiden Creel; and his sister, Pat Callahan (Inman).The Creel family wishes to thank Donna Martin, RN and the staff of Southern Care Hospice as well as William Sanders and the staff of Lincare for their loving care and support.