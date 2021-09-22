Houston Davis
Mr. Houston Davis, a resident of Dothan (formerly of Ozark), died Sunday morning, September 19, 2021, at his home. He was 76.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 23, 2021, in the Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel with Larry Minton officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the Westview chapel.
Houston, son of the late Emmett Haywood Davis and Jewel Aman Davis, was a native of Ozark. He was retired from the City of Ozark as the Building Official and was formerly employed with the Ozark Housing Authority as the Maintenance Supervisor. Mr. Davis was a member of the Alabama Woodturners Association and was a Master Wood Crafter. He was a good steward of the land at his family farm, Judy Creek Farm in the Asbury Community, near Ozark. Mr. Davis enjoyed sharing his farm, hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, or just walking around on the farm with his many friends and their families. He collected many artifacts relating to Native American Culture on his farm and enjoyed sharing these with family and friends. Mr. Davis was a generous and caring individual who would give of his talents to anyone who showed interest. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Ozark. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by a son, Ashley Davis.
Surviving relatives include his wife of fifty-six years, Myra Bludsworth Davis, Dothan; two sisters, Emily Davis Cato, Fairfax, VA and Dr. Joy Davis Wright, Tuscaloosa; four brothers-in-law, Durwood Bludsworth (Laura), Dothan; Denny Bludsworth (Tula), Ozark; John Bludsworth, Wetumpka and Joe Bludsworth (Kim), Birmingham; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alabama Wildlife Federation, 3050 Lanark Road, Wetumpka, Alabama 36054.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Sep. 22, 2021.