Howard Vance "Hank" Branning
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
4550 Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise, AL
"Hank" Howard Vance Branning

"Hank" Howard Vance Branning of Chancellor passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was 56.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Hank was born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 18, 1964. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Nellie Ruth & Paul Preston Bias, Sr.; and Howard Branning and Pauline E. Branning.

Survivors include his parents, Barbara Sanders and Charlie Sanders; father, Ronald Vance Branning; daughters, Courtney Adams and Lacie Byrd; and three grandchildren.

Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements.

To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com. (334) 347-9598

Published by Dothan Eagle on Jun. 11, 2021.
